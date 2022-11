U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue and Governor Mark Gordon visit an open-pit coal mine, in the Thunder Basin National Grassland, near Wright, Wyoming, on July 29, 2019.

The mining truck's 3,400 h.p. engine drives generators that power electric motors to propel the truck with a nominal load of 372 tons.USDA Photo By Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr