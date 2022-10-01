Bird dispersal is a seasonal aspect of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Wildlife Services (WS) Airport Wildlife Hazard Management Program' local Wildlife Biologist Michael Pacheco's Integrated Wildlife Damage Management (IWDM) actions and methodology to utilize a team of junior officers from the flying training schools (awaiting travel orders to their next base), make it their mission to disrupt the white wing dove population from roosting and nesting, and dispersing them before the first plane takes off for morning and afternoon flight operations, using paintball guns with clear biodegradable paintballs, at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) - Randolph, Texas, on April 23, 2020.

With strict rules and training from Pacheco, the teams fan out in the housing areas searching for the birds throughout the summer.







Pacheco, aided by radio-tracking devices on the birds, have shown that the birds flee from here in a south-southeast direction to areas off base and clear of flight operations on the east and west side of the airbase.



USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.

Original public domain image from Flickr