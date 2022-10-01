More
One of the 20 refrigerated City Harvest trucks that moves food to and from their food rescue facility in Long Island City, N.Y., on Wednesday, September 16, 2015. City Harvest rescues excess food using a fleet of trucks, three cargo bikes, over 150 full-time employees, and more than 8,000 volunteers. In fiscal year 2015, they will collect 50 million pounds of food, greater than the total amount of food collected in its first 14 years combined. Seventy-five percent of this total will be comprised of nutrient dense foods, including fresh produce, meat and dairy. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr
View LicenseEditorial use only
Say thanks by supporting these good causes