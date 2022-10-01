SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3308874SaveSaveFashion sale shopping template psd promotional aesthetic ad bannerMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 23.38 MBFacebook Event Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 23.38 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSaveDownloadFashion sale shopping template psd promotional aesthetic ad bannerMore