rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Barnes Foundation (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3309013Two Women by the Shore, Mediterranean (1896) painting in high resolution by Henri-Edmond Cross. Original from Barnes…Save

Two Women by the Shore, Mediterranean (1896) painting in high resolution by Henri-Edmond Cross. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Two Women by the Shore, Mediterranean (1896) painting in high resolution by Henri-Edmond Cross. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More