Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagespinning wheelantique sewingwheelsewingillustrationludmilla calderonartvintageVintage spinning wheel psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Ludmilla CalderonMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3243 x 3243 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3243 x 3243 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare