Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageillustrationnicholas amanteaantiqueantique toolsartvintagedesigndrawingVintage masher psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Nicholas AmanteaMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 2388 x 3581 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2388 x 3581 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare