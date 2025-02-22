rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vintage penny bank psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Save
Edit Image
stampvintage illustrationgrace halpinold paintinggraceold stamp designillustration
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992467/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Vintage penny bank psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage penny bank psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403480/premium-illustration-psd-animal-antique-artView license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000980/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Vintage penny bank illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage penny bank illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394542/premium-illustration-vector-animal-antique-artView license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000984/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Vintage penny bank illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage penny bank illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394537/premium-illustration-vector-animal-antique-artView license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000986/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Penny Bank (ca. 1939) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Penny Bank (ca. 1939) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362462/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001115/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Penny Bank (1935–1942) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Penny Bank (1935–1942) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362706/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000921/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Vintage penny bank png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage penny bank png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3406172/free-illustration-png-animal-antique-artView license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000908/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Vintage penny bank png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage penny bank png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3406917/free-illustration-png-animal-antique-artView license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000961/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Vintage cutlery psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage cutlery psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403490/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView license
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView license
Floral tie back psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Floral tie back psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403582/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001006/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Vintage trinket box psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage trinket box psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403439/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000988/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Vintage trinket box psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage trinket box psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403435/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView license
Editable vintage stamp design element set
Editable vintage stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15446194/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView license
Vintage textile stamp psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Charlotte Angus
Vintage textile stamp psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403454/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView license
Editable vintage stamp design element set
Editable vintage stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15445413/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView license
Bishop Hill: Seal (ca. 1939) by Wellington Blewett. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Bishop Hill: Seal (ca. 1939) by Wellington Blewett. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358344/free-illustration-image-wax-seal-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage stamp design element set
Editable vintage stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15446186/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView license
Vintage cutlery vector illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage cutlery vector illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400751/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView license
Vintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336230/vintage-postage-stamp-editable-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Floral tie back illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Floral tie back illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414919/premium-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkView license
Editable vintage stamp design element set
Editable vintage stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444131/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView license
Floral tie back illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Floral tie back illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414118/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView license
Editable vintage stamp design element set
Editable vintage stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444148/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView license
Vintage trinket box illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage trinket box illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414622/premium-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkView license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Textile Stamp (ca.1937) by Charlotte Angus. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Textile Stamp (ca.1937) by Charlotte Angus. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362924/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage stamp design element set
Editable vintage stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444212/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView license
Tie-back (ca.1937) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Tie-back (ca.1937) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362936/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage stamp design element set
Editable vintage stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444215/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView license
Vintage trinket box illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
Vintage trinket box illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414624/premium-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkView license