Edit ImageCropMoss3SaveSaveEdit Imageporcelainvintage kitchenillustrationvintage cup illustrationkitchen artcup vintagevincent p. roselporcelain cupVintage invalid cup psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. RoselMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3158 x 2105 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3158 x 2105 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHomemade coffee, blue aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513661/homemade-coffee-blue-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseVintage invalid cup vector illustration, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414046/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView licenseHomemade coffee, brown aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11057998/homemade-coffee-brown-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseVintage invalid cup png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3407259/free-illustration-png-antique-artView licenseCraft sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543449/craft-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChina Invalid's Cup (ca. 1938) by Vincent P. Rosel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358728/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee frame aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535510/coffee-frame-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseVintage traveling basket psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403701/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView licenseHomemade coffee, beige aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779005/homemade-coffee-beige-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseVintage mess knife psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403580/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView licenseHomemade coffee, blue aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514028/homemade-coffee-blue-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseOfficer's Mess Knife (ca. 1938) by Vincent P. Rosel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362911/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseMoka coffee png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713867/moka-coffee-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseBaby Carriage (ca.1937) by Vincent P. Rosel and Gordon Saltar. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358326/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage traveling basket illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414178/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView licenseHomemade coffee, beige aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514001/homemade-coffee-beige-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseVintage mess knife vector illustration, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3415293/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView licenseCeramic studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543401/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThirty Hour Clock (c. 1936) by Vincent P. Rosel & Gordon Saltar. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391387/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade coffee, beige iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514305/homemade-coffee-beige-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWicker Cradle (ca.1937) by Vincent P. Rosel & Gordon Saltar. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3392027/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseBlack coffee background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211061/black-coffee-background-editable-designView licenseTraveling Basket (ca.1938) by Vincent P. Rosel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362077/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseVintage decoration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547973/vintage-decoration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBath Tub (ca. 1938) by Gordon Saltar & Vincent P. Rosel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3365480/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseRush Bottom Chair (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P. Rosel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3369138/free-illustration-image-20th-century-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseVintage bowl psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403453/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseVintage traveling png basket illustration, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404609/free-illustration-png-antique-art-artworkView licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVintage mess knife png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3410389/free-illustration-png-antique-art-artworkView licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseVintage pie plate psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403880/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseVintage kitchen utensils psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403451/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseVintage cutlery psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403490/premium-illustration-psd-antique-art-artworkView license