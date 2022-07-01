Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404479Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCup of tea element vector cute hand drawn styleMoreCup of tea element vector cute hand drawn styleMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGEPS | 7.22 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :