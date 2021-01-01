https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3409581Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage side chair png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Ferdinand CartierMorePremiumID : 3409581View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2400 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Vintage side chair png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Ferdinand CartierMore