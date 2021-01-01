rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3414178
Vintage traveling basket illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Rosel
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage traveling basket illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Rosel

More
Premium
ID : 
3414178

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage traveling basket illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Vincent P. Rosel

More