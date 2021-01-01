https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3415270Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pistol gun vector illustration, remixed from the artwork by Alf BrusethMorePremiumID : 3415270View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 8.98 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage pistol gun vector illustration, remixed from the artwork by Alf BrusethMore