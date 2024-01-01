rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3418465
Sporting Watch (c. 1936) by Harry G. Aberdeen. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sporting Watch (c. 1936) by Harry G. Aberdeen. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3418465

View CC0 License

Sporting Watch (c. 1936) by Harry G. Aberdeen. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More