https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3418722Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful crayon art template vector for pride month MorePremiumID : 3418722View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.16 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Linden Hill by Barry SchwartzDownload Linden Hill fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllColorful crayon art template vector for pride month More