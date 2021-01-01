https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3452959Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCoffee shop template psd for social media post made with loveMorePremiumID : 3452959View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 40.16 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 40.16 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontCoffee shop template psd for social media post made with loveMore