https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3485890Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGarden shop template vector best selling indoor plantsMorePremiumID : 3485890View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 13.11 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 13.11 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontGarden shop template vector best selling indoor plantsMore