https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3491164Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHaymakers of Eragny (ca. 1896) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3491164View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 935 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2728 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3391 x 4351 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3391 x 4351 px | 300 dpi | 84.45 MBFree DownloadHaymakers of Eragny (ca. 1896) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More