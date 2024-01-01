rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Mender (ca. 1881) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3491430

View CC0 License

