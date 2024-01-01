https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3492039Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Cabbage Field (ca. 1880) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3492039View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 818 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2384 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2725 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2725 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 62.4 MBFree DownloadThe Cabbage Field (ca. 1880) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More