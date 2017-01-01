https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/35054Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Group of International Business People Are Sitting and Using Laptop and Mobile Phones MorePremiumInfoView personal and business license JPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1454 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1454 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1454 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1091 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1454 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1091 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2182 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1136 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3904 x 2218 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 2560 x 1454 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover TIFF 2560 x 1454 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 2560 x 1454 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1091 px | 300 dpiYoutube TIFF 2560 x 1454 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1091 px | 300 dpi4K HD TIFF 3840 x 2182 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1136 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3904 x 2218 px | 300 dpi | 49.58 MBA Group of International Business People Are Sitting and Using Laptop and Mobile Phones More