https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3510709Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Creek in St. Thomas (Virgin Islands) (1856) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3510709View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 898 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2620 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3066 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3066 px | 300 dpi | 71.89 MBFree DownloadA Creek in St. Thomas (Virgin Islands) (1856) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More