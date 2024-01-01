rawpixel
Landscape from Pontoise (1874) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the National Museum of Sweden. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Landscape from Pontoise (1874) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the National Museum of Sweden. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3541620

View CC0 License

Landscape from Pontoise (1874) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the National Museum of Sweden. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

