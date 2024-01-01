https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3543796Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeasant Woman (1880) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3543796View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 974 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2841 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3325 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3325 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 77.97 MBFree DownloadPeasant Woman (1880) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More