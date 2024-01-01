https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3544599Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Lock at Pontoise (1872) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3544599View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 761 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2220 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10000 x 6343 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10000 x 6343 px | 300 dpi | 362.99 MBFree DownloadThe Lock at Pontoise (1872) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More