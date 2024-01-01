rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3544735
The Garden of the Tuileries on a Winter Afternoon (1899) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The MET museum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Garden of the Tuileries on a Winter Afternoon (1899) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3544735

View CC0 License

The Garden of the Tuileries on a Winter Afternoon (1899) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More