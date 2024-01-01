rawpixel
Pea Harvesters (ca. 1880) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3544833

View CC0 License

