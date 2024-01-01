https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3546043Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextApple trees in Eragny, sunny morning (1903) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3546043View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 993 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2896 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5774 x 4778 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5774 x 4778 px | 300 dpi | 157.9 MBFree DownloadApple trees in Eragny, sunny morning (1903) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More