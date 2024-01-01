rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3547163
Landscape at Les Pâtis, Pontoise (1868) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3547163

View CC0 License

