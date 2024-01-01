rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3560623
A Fresh Breeze (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Fresh Breeze (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3560623

View CC0 License

A Fresh Breeze (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More