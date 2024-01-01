rawpixel
Nude study, woman stretched on bed (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3561200

View CC0 License

