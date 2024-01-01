https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567077Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBelgian farmyard (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3567077View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 820 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2392 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7517 x 5137 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7517 x 5137 px | 300 dpi | 221 MBFree DownloadBelgian farmyard (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More