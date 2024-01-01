https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567547Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA stag at Sharkey's (1917) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3567547View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 963 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2810 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6671 x 5356 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6671 x 5356 px | 300 dpi | 204.49 MBFree DownloadA stag at Sharkey's (1917) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More