rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567696
Indoor athlete, first stone (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Indoor athlete, first stone (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3567696

View CC0 License

Indoor athlete, first stone (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More