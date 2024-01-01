rawpixel
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Wase (1924) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Smithsonian…
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Wase (1924) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

3570091

View CC0 License

