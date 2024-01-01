rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570421
Emma in the Purple Dress (1919) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County…
Emma in the Purple Dress (1919) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3570421

View CC0 License

