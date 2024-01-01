https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571746Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrom the animal legend: Genius (1980) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3571746View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 980 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2858 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5712 x 4664 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5712 x 4664 px | 300 dpi | 152.49 MBFree DownloadFrom the animal legend: Genius (1980) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More