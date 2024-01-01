rawpixel
Animal Legend (Tierlegende) (1912–1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3574569

View CC0 License

