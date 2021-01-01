https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3576405Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAcrylic paint art template psd colorful aesthetic creative bannerMorePremiumID : 3576405View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 6.64 MBBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 6.64 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontSeaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllAcrylic paint art template psd colorful aesthetic creative bannerMore