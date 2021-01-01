https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3576458Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAcrylic paint art template psd colorful aesthetic creative social media postMorePremiumID : 3576458View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.99 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.99 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAcrylic paint art template psd colorful aesthetic creative social media postMore