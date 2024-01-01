One of the many 372nd Engineer Brigade firefighters tests a piece of extrication equipment on a scrap car during the 372nd Engineer Brigade Firefighter Workshop at Volk Field, Wis. Senior firefighters from across the 372nd Engineer Brigade, as well as representatives from the 420th Engineer Brigade and the 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, came to the workshop designed to standardize all aspects of training, equipment and operations for U.S. Army Reserve firefighters (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Proseus).
Original public domain image from Flickr