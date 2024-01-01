Army Reserve troops retire flag at Argonne National Laboratory

Lt. Col. Charles Lewis (right) and fellow Army Reserve Soldiers from the 416th Theater Engineer Command, headquartered in Darien, Illinois, retire the American flag flown at Argonne National Laboratory, a non-profit research laboratory operated by the University of Chicago for the Department of Energy, the day after Veterans Day on Nov. 12 on the laboratory's campus. The retired flag had been on display for approximately six month before being retired and was given into the charge of Argonne National Laboratory director, Peter Littlewood, of Chicago, at the end of the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr