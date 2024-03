Battle of Iwo Jima 70th Anniversary

Lloyd Ford, a Marine veteran of World War II, observes a wreath laying ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Washington. The Ceremony commemorated the 70th anniversary of the battle for Iwo Jima.



"When we first landed, we got bombarded. This one guy was praying because he had been a lady's man. You start praying at a time like that."



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Clayton Filipowicz/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr