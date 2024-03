Present ...

Arms!

Sgt. Caleb Sims, with the Marine Corps Base Quantico Ceremonial Platoon Color Guard, presents arms during the opening ceremony of the Healthy Lifestyle Expo at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, May 16, 2014. The Expo was the beginning of this weekend's Marine Corps Historic Half events.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ezekiel R. Kitandwe/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr