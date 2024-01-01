rawpixel
Snowy Slopes
Lance Cpl. Eleanor H. Roper (right), a Monroe, Wis., native and field radio operator with Ragnarok Company, 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pulls a Marine Corps Cold Weather Infantry Kit, or MCCWIK sled up a slope during a field exercise aboard Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., Jan. 31, 2014. The MCCWIK allows service members to move equipment over snow-covered terrain that vehicles are unable to traverse.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sullivan Laramie/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577830

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

