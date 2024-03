Double Time

Marines, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain training during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2014. In its 20th year, CARAT is an annual, bilateral exercise series with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cedric R. Haller II/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr