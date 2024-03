Through the Debris

Cpl. Jerry H. Robinson walks through a simulated disaster area in search of role-playing victims during Exercise Scarlet Response in Perry, Ga., Aug. 17, 2013. The Marines responded to a simulated radiological attack that stopped traffic and contaminated the town during the 48-hour exercise. Marines had to search out, rescue and decontaminate role players and injured dummies.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Dylan Bowyer/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr