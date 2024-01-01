Over the Wall

Marines serving with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion climb over a wall during a combat readiness exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 20, 2013. Marines responded to simulated small-arms fire and artillery fire with suppressing fire and patrols through the area. An evaluator followed each squad of Marines and assessed their various skills including tactics, coordination and execution during the mission.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. TImothy Lenzo/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr