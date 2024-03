Tinker Town

Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit clean their weapons after completing a small-arms training exercise at Range 111 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 25. The training focused on enhancing the unit’s confidence and proficiency with personal weapons and M67 Fragmentation Hand Grenades.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emmanuel Ramos/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr