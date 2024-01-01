Ammo Can Lift

Rct. Thomas Minnick Jr., Platoon 1014, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, lifts a 30-pound ammunition can during his combat fitness test Feb. 11, 2014, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. The recruits had two minutes to lift the can above their heads and lower it below their chins as many times as possible. The CFT, a combined assessment of combat readiness and physical fitness, is a graduation requirement for recruits and an annual training event for Marines. Minnick, an 18-year-old from Pittsburgh, is scheduled to graduate Feb. 28, 2014.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Octavia Davis/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr